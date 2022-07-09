Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 455,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after buying an additional 173,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

