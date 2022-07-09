Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.74 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

