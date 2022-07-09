Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

AMGN stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

