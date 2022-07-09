Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 578.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

