Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

