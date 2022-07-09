Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.