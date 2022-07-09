EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 9,888 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.44. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

