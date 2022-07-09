Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.26.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.