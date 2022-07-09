EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock worth $6,170,540 in the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.