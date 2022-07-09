3,663 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,663 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

