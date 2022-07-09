EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,520 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

