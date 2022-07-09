Avestar Capital LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.12 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

