Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,281,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,791,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of MEG opened at $35.81 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.