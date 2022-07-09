Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.0% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.78 and a 200-day moving average of $517.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

