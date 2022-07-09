Argent Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

