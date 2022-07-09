325 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.67. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

