Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

