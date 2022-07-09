Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 940 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $518.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.49. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

