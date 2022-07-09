Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lessened by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

