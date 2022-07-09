Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

