iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

USMV stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

