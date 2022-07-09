Palladium Partners LLC Buys 2,541 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.