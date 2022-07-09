1,085 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

