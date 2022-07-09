Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

