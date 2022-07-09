Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

