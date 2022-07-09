Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

