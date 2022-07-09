Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

