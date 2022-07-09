EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 12,514 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 536,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $21,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $21.81 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,996,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

