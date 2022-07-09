PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

