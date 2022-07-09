Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Livent by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Livent by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 4,027.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 495,978 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of LTHM opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.