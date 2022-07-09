Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 927,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,264,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

FCPT stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

