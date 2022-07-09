Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 939 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

