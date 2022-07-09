Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

NYSE:PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

