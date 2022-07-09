Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Hologic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

