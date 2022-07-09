Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,443 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,818,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

