Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,443 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,818,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ON stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
