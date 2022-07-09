Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $72,234,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,079,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,002,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $132.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.19. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $193,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,150 shares worth $4,422,743. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

