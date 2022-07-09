Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

