Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $5.97. The firm had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

