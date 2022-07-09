Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.