Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

WM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

