Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

