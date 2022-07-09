Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

