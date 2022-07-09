Palladium Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

SWKS opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

