Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

