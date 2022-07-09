Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 324 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

