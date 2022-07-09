Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

