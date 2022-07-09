Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.