Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $316,000. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.64. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

