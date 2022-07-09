Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

