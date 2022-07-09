Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,032 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,032 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.