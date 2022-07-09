Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

